Hard work showing in Wolves pre-season displays says Gary O'Neil

Wolves signed off on their US tour over the weekend - with a 3-0 victory over RB Leipzig.

An own goal was followed by strikes from Pablo Sarabia and boy Rodrigo Gomes, as O'Neil's men followed up a victory over West Ham and a defeat to Crystal Palace.

And the Wolves boss has heaped praise onto his players for putting their hard work in training - into practice in their pre-season outings.

He said: “The game went how we expected. It was very close to how we prepared, which helped, because a lot of the stuff we’d been working on was available to us.

"That doesn’t mean that you get it all right, they are a good side, they’re well organised and have an extremely good coach – I’m a big fan of the way that they play.

"I watched a little bit of them over the last few days and they’ve got really good organisation without the ball and have difficult movements to stop with the ball, so the lads for the most part did a really good job of it.

“We get to look at why we maybe didn’t do it as well all the time and bits we can improve, but as a whole, it’s been a good ten days for us.

"Obviously, great result against West Ham, then we made a lot of changes for the Crystal Palace game and still played extremely well, and that result could definitely have gone the other way.

“Then to finish it with all the group back together, of course with Daniel Podence and Matheus missing with injury, but it’s the first time we’ve been able to get the whole group together.

"Pedro, Nelson, Joao and Sa, everyone back in the group at the same time, so it was a nice win for us, a nice moment, and we get to build now ready for Vallecano next weekend.”