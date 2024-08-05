Carlos Corberan reveals West Brom transfer window wish as season edges closer

The Baggies have less than a month to complete their summer rebuild work and the task was laid bare at St Andrew’s on Saturday where League One Birmingham cantered to a 4-1 victory.

Albion sold first-team regulars Okay Yokuslu, Conor Townsend and Brandon Thomas-Asante last week as the financial situation continues to bite. The club and its ownership, Bilkul Football’s Shilen Patel, continue to work with the EFL to negotiate choppy waters ahead and to avoid potential sanctions down the line.

The challenge post-Guochuan Lai is to do this while maintaining a competitive squad for Corberan. The Baggies have been linked with moves for Barnsley’s Hungary international Callum Styles, a versatile midfielder, and fellow midfielder Besard Sabovic, a Swede playing for Djurgardens.

Corberan remained tight-lipped on reports, but said: “When we know we need to go to the market, still we have probably five or six players we need to cover, gaps we need to cover, and I always like to talk with or about the players when the players are in the club.