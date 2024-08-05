Aston Villa edged out as they end their US adventure

Villa came closest to opening the scoring in the first half when Leon Bailey’s curling low effort struck the post, with John McGinn sending the rebound against the opposite post.

The Villa captain went close again from distance shortly afterwards, while Morgan Rogers made a crucial interception at the other end.

Unai Emery utilised a total of 22 players for the third successive tour match.

After the break, Villa’s substitute goalkeeper Oliwier Zych made a fingertip save to deny Illian Hernandez.

The Mexican Liga MX Champions applied the pressure in the latter stages. Substitute Rodrigo Aguirre should have opened the scoring but, unmarked, sent his six-yard header off target.

Diego Valdes saw his strike ruled out for handball in the build-up.

But Hernandez settled the encounter in the 77th minute when he raced clear and found the bottom corner.

Lewis Dobbin went close to a late leveller but Villa were to left to taste defeat in their latest workout ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Villa’s next taste of pre-season action is against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday at Walsall’s Bescot base.