What next in the transfer window for West Brom after a busy week of exits?

It has been a busy 72 hours at The Hawthorns, with three key players departing as the summer re-shape remains in full swing at The Hawthorns.

Okay Yokuslu, whose exit has long been on the cards, left to join Trabzonspor for £1.5m, while Conor Townsend has joined Ipswich Town in a deal worth £750,000.

And on Thursday, striker Brandon Thomas-Asante completed a move to Coventry City, for a fee in the region of £2m to £3m.

There has been one incoming this week, with striker Devnate Cole becoming Albion's fifth summer signing.

So where does that leave Albion with just over a week to go until the Championship campaign kicks into action?

In terms of senior players, Carlos Corberan currently has a squad of 21 players at his disposal, however three of those are goalkeepers and one is young forward Mo Faal.

There is still much work to be done in the transfer window and it remains to be seen how many new faces will come through the door at The Hawthorns before a ball is kicked at QPR next Saturday.

Following a busy week of departures, Jonny Drury predicts where Albion could strengthen and how many new faces they need.

Goalkeepers

This is a department that remains strong for Albion and needs no further recruitment.

Alex Palmer will start the campaign as number one, with Joe Wildsmith as number two following Griffiths' loan move to Bristol Rovers. And youngster Ted Cann will be Albion's third choice keeper.

Defenders

In terms of central defenders, you could argue Albion are pretty much sorted in that department.