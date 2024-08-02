'One of the best': Tributes paid to former West Brom and Walsall midfielder Craig Shakespeare

Shakespeare, 60, was diagnosed with cancer last October and it was confirmed on Thursday evening that the former Walsall and West Brom man had passed away.

News of his death has sparked a swell of emotion from all parts of the footballing community, with former players, coaches and clubs paying their own special tributes to Shakespeare.

Leading the tributes was former Baggies assistant manager Nigel Pearson, who worked alongside Shakespeare at The Hawthorns.

Shakespeare then went on to assist Pearson in roles at Hull, Watford and Leicester City.

Posting on X, Pearson issued an emotional tribute to his friend, adding: "Safe journey to the next destination my wonderful friend: "

Pearson said: "It's difficult to put into words how I, and indeed everyone who came across or worked with Craig, will feel on hearing such devastating news.

"He was without hesitation one of the most wonderfully talented, emotionally understanding, calm, balanced and outrageously funny people I've had the privilege of calling my friend. Safe journey to the next destination my wonderful friend. You are loved and admired by us all, and every time we think of you, a smile, smirk, chuckle or memorable occasion will come to us. We truly are the lucky ones for having known Shakey."

Shakespeare's life and career will always be linked to the West Midlands.

Born in Birmingham, he went on to sign for Walsall as an apprentice, making 350 appearances for the club before a £300,000 move to Sheffield Wednesday arrived.

The attacking midfielder was soon back in the Black Country, signing for West Brom in 1990, where he made 126 appearances.

Further spells at Grimsby and Scunthorpe following, before he ended his playing days with Telford and Hednesford Town.

Following the conclusion to his playing career, Shakespeare's next career path began in 1999, and he would go on to become one of the most respected coaches in the game.

In 1999, he returned to Albion as Football in the Community Officer, before rising through the ranks as academy coach and reserve team coach.

He worked with the first team and then in 2006, following Bryan Robson's departure, he spent four weeks assisting caretaker boss Pearson.

In 2008, Shakespeare left to join Pearson at Leicester City during his two spells in charge, as well as Hull City.

When Pearson was sacked in his second spell, Shakespeare was retained by incoming manager Claudio Ranieri, and the Foxes went on to defy the odds to win the Premier League title.

He then took up a role with England alongside his club role, before Sam Allardyce was sacked just one game in.

Shakespeare then got his chance as a number one, after Ranieri was sacked in February 2017. Shakspeare would lead Leicester to 12th in the league, before landing himself a new three year deal.

After Leicester he would go on to coach at Everton, Watford, Aston Villa, Norwich and Leicester again.

A long list of figures have lined up to pay tribute to Shakespeare, including former Baggies defender Paul Robinson.

He said: "A true gentleman and a very talented coach. Loved our time working together at West Brom.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friend at this difficult time."

Another former Albion man, Nigel Quashie added: "Another top class human being I've had the opportunity to meet in football when I joined West Brom.

"A well respected and talented coach to go with the qualities he had as a person.

"My thoughts go out to Craig's family and close friends at this difficult time.

"Rest in peace Shakey."

And former Jack Grealish paid an emotional tribute, revealing Shakespeare had been in touch with him just weeks earlier following his omission from the England Euros squad.

He added: "Shakey is one of the greatest people I've ever met not only in football but in life.

"Last month was texting me when I didn't make the Euros squad whilst he was ill shows the type of man he was.

"He had an absolute heart of gold. Everyone really will miss you Shakey. Absolutely devastated. Sending all my love to his family."