One in, one out: How West Brom new boy Devante Cole compares to outgoing Albion forward

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It has been a week of change at The Hawthorns with players departing, as the club's hierachy move players in the transfer market.

The departure of Brandon Thomas-Asante comes at a time when Albion have only two fit strikers in the squad, in the form of Karlan Grant and Josh Maja, with Daryl Dike still sidelined.

With Thomas-Asante heading to Coventry, Albion have moved to bring in Cole, son of former Manchester United forward Andy, who has been a free agent since being released by Barnsley in the summer.

Here is a look into his career so far and what Baggies fans can expect:

Cole was a graduate of Man City's academy having joined the club at the age of eight.

After rising through the youth ranks, he went on loan spells at Barnsley and MK Dons, before spending time at a handful of League One and Two clubs.