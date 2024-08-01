Devante Cole outlines West Brom goals after being handed 'big opportunity'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Cole, who bagged 18 goals in League One last season with Barnsley, became a free agent earlier this summer after being released by the Tykes following their defeat in the play-offs.

The forward, who has played for a number of clubs in League One and Two, as well as having a spell in Scotland, has played in the Championship before.

He spent two years with Wigan but was largely out on loan - before joining Barnsley back in 2021.

On Wednesday he penned a two-year deal at The Hawthorns - and is now keen to take his chance and make an impact at The Hawthorns.

He said: "This, for sure, is an opportunity for me to make my mark. I’m 29 now so this is a really big opportunity for me to kick on in the next few years.

“I think the fans can expect a lot of hard work from me. I haven’t really missed many games over the last few years.

“I’ll always do my best for the team, but on an individual level I’m quick, I’ll also look to score goals and I’d like to think I’m a threat.

“Looking at last season, Albion finished in the play-offs and I was in the play-offs myself in the division below with Barnsley.

"Coming in, I’d love to bring goals to the team and speaking to a few of the boys, the target will be play-offs again so hopefully we can achieve that.”

Following his release earlier this summer, Cole has remained fit by training at the PFA's residential camp - where new Albion keeper Joe Wildsmith also spent time earlier this summer.

As well as knowing Albion's new keeper, Cole is also familiar with a number of the current Albion players and is hopeful he can settle quickly and hit the ground running.

He said: “I left Barnsley at the end of my contract and it’s been a longer off-season for me than normal, but I’ve been at the PFA pre-season camp over the last few weeks.

“I’ve been trying to keep myself fit as best as I can and I’m glad I’ve now got the opportunity to be here.

“I know Joe Wildsmith from the PFA’s camp and I know Swifty having played with him at England in the younger age groups.

“I know Alex Mowatt from playing against him plenty of times and he was obviously at Barnsley too. I also know Kyle Bartley through a few mutual friends as well.

“You come across lots of people in football so hopefully I’ll be able to settle in quickly.”