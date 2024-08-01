Conor Towsend 'jumped' at Premier League return chance as West Brom exit confirmed

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 31-year-old has departed Albion after six years at The Hawthorns, in which he was a regular for the most part and clocked up 213 appearances.

He follows fellow former regular Okay Yokuslu (Trabzonspor) out of Baggies exit door with Brandon Thomas-Asante set to follow and complete a move to Coventry.

All three had entered the final year of their contracts at Albion and the club were happy to listen to offers for each. It is understood Ipswich will pay around £750,000 for Townsend's services.

The left-back had one season in the Premier League at The Hawthorns, in the behind-closed-doors 2020/21 campaign, and insisted another crack was a big attraction.

“To play in the Premier League again is a big challenge for me and this kind of opportunity doesn’t come around very often so I jumped at the chance," Townsend said.

"The move came around quite quickly and I’m excited to get started. I have had good conversations with the Manager and everyone speaks very highly of him, so I’m looking forward to getting started and working under him.

“I played against Ipswich twice last season and both were very tough games. What the team was able to achieve last season was special, so I’m excited to be a part of it now.”

Townsend, born near Hull, was a £1.5million recruit from League One Scunthorpe United in 2018, following the Baggies' relegation from the top flight.

He was a regular in the side in recent seasons and made 25 Premier League appearances in 2020/21.

Townsend, who made 46 appearances in all competitions for Albion last season, is set to meet up with his new Tractor Boys team-mates in Germany.

Albion will be in the market for a natural left-back replacement as Townsend's exit leaves Carlos Corberan's squad short in that department.

Summer defensive recruit Torbjorn Heggem can operate on the left side of defence, but is primarily a centre-half.