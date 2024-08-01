Aston Villa captain hails competition for places after busy summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Unai Emery has signed eight players so far this summer, including midfielders Amadou Onana, Enzo Barrenechea and Ross Barkley.

Moussa Diaby and Douglas Luiz were among those to depart Villa Park but McGinn, who scored nine times in 53 appearances in all competitions last term, feels the squad is shaping up well ahead of the new season.

He said told the club: “Some joined earlier and others have joined us later but they’re all confident. Jaden (Philogene) and Ross (Barkley) have been around us before so they’re a little bit more comfortable but everyone has been good, really keen to get going.

“The competition for places in the starting team at West Ham is what everyone is fighting for.

“For all of us who were involved last season and going to the Euros or Copa America was that it was a really demanding season.

“It was close to 70 games that I played so physically and mentally I needed the break. I managed to do that and now we’ve signed a couple of players so it gives you a little bit of a nudge to say up you get.”