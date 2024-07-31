West Brom's Okay Yokulsu eyes up European success as move set to be confirmed today

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 30-year-old, who turned out for Turkey at Euro 2024, has been strongly linked with a move away from Albion all summer.

Other Turkish clubs as well as Hull City have shown strong interest in Yokuslu, who returned to Albion training last week while the uncertainty surrounding his future continued.

However, earlier this week a deal was struck between Albion and Trabzonspor after Albion had reportedly been looking for a fee of around £2m for the midfielder.

Yokuslu landed in Turkey yesterday ahead of signing a three-year deal and completing his return to the Turkish club today.

Speaking to journalists as he landed back in Turkey, the midfielder said: "I am very happy right now. I am very happy to be part of this team again. I hope everything will go well and I will join the team.

“The coach and I knew each other, we had a few conversations on the phone. I hope everything will be as we want.”

“I missed the stadium and the atmosphere in Trabzon the most.

“We have a strong squad. I think this is a team that can achieve success in the league and in Europe if everything goes well. I hope I can contribute to that.”

His move sees him return to a club where he made 82 appearances over a three year period, before moving on to Spanish side Celta Vigo.

Then came his first appearance at The Hawthorns, as he was brought in by Sam Allardyce in January 2021 to aid Albion's Premier League survival mission.

He played 16 times as Albion were relegated from the Premier League - before returning a year later as a free transfer under Steve Bruce.

One of Albion's most consistent performers over the past two seasons - Yokuslu made 87 appearances in all competitions and played a big hand in helping Carlos Corberan's side into last season's play-offs.