Shrewsbury held as Telford score late in pre-season friendly derby clash

Luca Hoole had given the visitors the lead midway through the first half, before Walker levelled with a cultured finish in the 93rd minute.

The first half was dominated by the visitors, who but for some profligacy in front of goal would have taken a much more emphatic lead into half time than they did.

Town’s new loanee Tommi O’Reilly looked lively early on and created two openings, both of which were well cut out by Telford captain Orrin Pendley.

John Marquis of Shrewsbury Town and Sam Whittall of AFC Telford United (AMA)

The Bucks came close to opening the scoring after eight minutes after good work from Walker sent Ellis Brown through on goal down the left.

The winger’s first touch pushed him wide though, and his rushed shot crashed into the side netting when a square ball to Dior Angus might have been the better option.

Jordan Shipley deflected Mal Benning’s cross over the bar from close range, and then shortly after fired a driven effort towards goal that was intercepted by Pendley.

Moments later it was new signing George Lloyd who went close, poking another wicked Benning delivery wide at the near post.

Paul Hurst the head coach of Shrewsbury Town and Kevin Wilkin the manager of AFC Telford United (AMA)

Salop eventually took the lead on 22 minutes when Shipley crossed for Hoole to finish tidily from 12 yards.

The hosts had faint calls for a penalty turned down before the break when the ever-lively Brown looked to be bundled over at the back post following a deep Ellis Myles cross.

Town made three changes at the break, with Toto Nsiala, Isaac Godwin and Harrison Biggins replacing Benning, Hoole and Carl Winchester.

And they were greeted by a rejuvenated Telford side, whose starting eleven came out in much finer form after the restart.

Brown again proved to be the target for precise through balls from Kyle Storer, and the increasingly influential pair of Walker and Jimmy Armson.

The latter’s floated free kick just after the hour mark fell to Brown, but the tricky winger’s half volley hit his own man before it could fly into the top corner of Toby Savin’s goal.

The Bucks continued to force the issue and came on the stronger of the two sides against professional opposition.

John Marquis of Shrewsbury Town and Sam Whittall of AFC Telford United (AMA)

Substitutes Ricardo Dinanga and Matty Stenson both looked lively, each testing Savin with well-directed efforts.

And the pressure eventually told, as the Shrewsbury keeper was helpless to prevent Walker equalising with a fine effort.

He collected a loose ball on the left of the penalty area and hit a fantastic effort into the far bottom corner to square the game up for the hosts.

A competitive game eventually ended after 96 minutes, and both sides can be happy with the work they put in in their penultimate games of pre-season.

Teams

AFC Telford United: Trialist (Barrett), Myles, Pendley, Whittall, Piggott, Storer, Armson, Walker, Brown (Trialist, 80), Hilton (Dinanga, 71), Angus (Stenson, 60).

Shrewsbury Town: Savin; Hoole (Nsiala, 45), Feeney, Pierre, Benning (Godwin, 45); Trialist (Rossiter, Trialist, Nolan, 74)), Winchester (c) (Biggins, 45), Lloyd, O'Reilly, Shipley; Marquis (Bloxham, 78).

Subs not used: Young, Perry.