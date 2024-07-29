West Brom talking points: New boy leading the race and will Josh Maja lead the line?

It was the latest in a series of behind closed doors training games - however this one was by far the toughest assignment for Carlos Corberan's side in terms of quality of opposition.

Despite Albion creating a number of openings it was the Spanish side who came out on top thanks to a single second half goal - with the games' main talking point coming in the first half with Jayson Molumby and Samu Costa coming to blows.

With just two pre-season friendlies remaining until the season begins, this latest outing threw up some interesting talking points about how Albion may line-up come August 10.

No 'two XIs'

In Albion's pre-season outings so far, Corberan has opted to put out different line-ups in both the first half and the second half.

However against the La Liga side he decided against that, and went on to make a number of changes rather than introduce a completely different XI.

Given the fact this was one of Albion's tougher games as they faced opposition similar in terms of quality to what they'll be facing in the Championship, there could be an argument that the side who started on Saturday will be quite close to the one that will line-up against QPR on the opening day.

It was probably the strongest 'XI' we have seen in a pre-season friendly so far.

Heggem and Bartley