Aston Villa still keeping tabs on Atletico Madrid man

Portugal forward Felix, 24, cost the Spanish club £113million from Benfica five years ago but, according to reports, he has fallen out with Madrid boss Diego Simeone and parties are working on an exit strategy.

It is claimed Villa boss Unai Emery is a big admirer of Felix and would be keen to bolster his attacking armoury with the versatile forward, who was once billed as one of the globe’s hottest young talents.

But Felix’s career has stalled and he has had two loans spells away from the Spanish capital, at Chelsea and Barcelona, in recent seasons. Felix is said to be training alone this summer.

Villa, meanwhile, are reported to be standing firm on their £40m valuation of forward Jhon Duran, wanted by West Ham.