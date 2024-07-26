Okay Yokuslu returns to West Brom pre-season despite uncertainty

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Turkey international checked back in at the club's training base towards the end of this week and is understood to be in training with his colleagues.

Yokuslu was granted extra time off following his exertions at the European Championship in Germany, where Turkey reached the quarter-final before falling to defeat against The Netherlands.

The 30-year-old's future remains uncertain, however, with clubs from his homeland keen on bringing Yokuslu back to Turkey.

The midfielder, a regular in two seasons under boss Carlos Corberan, has just a year remaining on his contract at The Hawthorns, where he is one of Albion's biggest earners.

Interest from Turkey this summer has been genuine, with Yokuslu's former club Trabzonspor and Besiktas among the suitors, but an acceptable offer for the midfielder is yet to arrive, despite reports out of the country earlier this week.

The club's valuation of Yokuslu is thought to be around £2million. Championship rivals Hull, who are Turkish-owned, have also been interested in the Albion man this summer but director of football Tan Kesler said "West Brom have some ambitions to get for him, financially."

It remains to be seen whether the popular midfielder will be in pre-season friendly against Real Mallorca at Albion's training ground in Walsall on Saturday, which is another behind-closed-doors warm-up match.

Unlike last summer and prior to the Shilen Patel takeover, the club are not desperate to raise funds but see a move for Yokuslu to exit as potentially one that could suit all parties, assuming the valuation is met.

Albion are mindful of financial fair play's profit and sustainability regulations, where they do need to remain within guidelines and owner Patel said earlier this summer that the club must be resourceful and think outside the box when it comes to business this summer.