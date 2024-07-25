West Brom youngster keen to show why club showed such faith

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 21-year-old centre-back, a graduate of the club's academy, is highly-regarded by all at The Hawthorns, particularly head coach Carlos Corberan.

And Taylor is focused on proving why he was offered a contract until 2028 by grasping a "massive opportunity" ahead of him this season and beyond.

The towering stopper also claimed he has progressed immensely in 18 months working under Corberan, who he described as "one of the best coaches" he has been with.

“The length of the contract shows that the club have put a lot of faith in me," said Taylor. "That makes me really happy and I just want to repay that faith.

“I want to play a lot of games and be successful in the first team now.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a coach like Carlos Corberan. He’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever had and he’s taught me so much.

“I’ve only been with him for 18 months, but I’ve developed a lot as a player in that time."

Taylor is looking to build on nine senior appearances for Albion having made his first-team debut in the 6-0 EFL Cup defeat to Arsenal in August 2021.

He has played four times in league action, all as a substitute. Taylor's three starts have all come in cup competitions, and the likelihood is that next month's EFL Cup action, beginning at League Two Fleetwood in round one on August 13, will bring another start. He was a substitute in January's Black Country Derby in the FA Cup against Wolves.

It remains to be seen whether Taylor, son of ex-Blues defender Martin, will this season head out for a third loan of his fledgling career. He spent an eye-catching campaign on loan with Cheltenham in League One two seasons ago before a brief stint at third-tier promotion-chasing Bolton towards the end of last season, which was reduced to just seven appearances due to injury.

Corberan said last term that Taylor was part of his plans for 2024/25. The out-of-contract Cedric Kipre has left the club and Erik Pieters also departed, so Albion are a couple of defenders down.

Norwegian Torbjorn Heggem checked in but has so far appeared on the left side of defence in behind-closed-doors friendlies. Heggem is understood to have impressed his new Baggies colleagues.

Corberan is eyeing one more central defensive recruit to compete with Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi, Taylor and Heggem.

Taylor revealed Albion's head coach has focused on improving positional elements of the youngster's game.

He added: "He’s helped me become a better player and he’s offered so many tips, both in possession and out of possession. His main focus with me has been concentration levels for the whole game and being focused on the little things.

“He’s also been helping me with my positioning when we have the ball and when the other team have it.

“Other things such as being high, being aggressive and my body shape he’s helped me with too.

“He offers so much detail which has helped me develop.

“I think there’s a great chance and big opportunity to progress and make improvements to my game.

“I have a massive opportunity this year and over the next few years. I think the main areas where I’d like to make improvements would be playing more games and bringing on my fitness levels.

“I want to improve technically and tactically too. I want to get better and better and hopefully play a lot of games in the Championship.”