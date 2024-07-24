Who are the leading contenders for the armband at Wolves?

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

And no opportunity is bigger than being the next club captain.

Gary O’Neil is yet to publicly announce who his next captain is, with a number of players in the frame.

But who could be the next skipper leading the team out at Molineux?

Mario Lemina

The midfielder has worn the armband before, is part of the leadership group and is a big character in the dressing room – making him a leading contender to be the next captain.

Lemina is well respected among the group and is a loud voice on and off the pitch, making him more of a stereotypical leader and captain material.

His experience in the Premier League and abroad gives him a good grounding for the role and he will be high on the list of possible skippers.