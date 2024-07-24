Jhon Duran’s future is key to Aston Villa’s pursuit of Joao Felix

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Duran’s future remains shrouded in doubt with the clubs understood to have been discussing a possible transfer for several weeks.

Villa want a fee approaching £40million for the Colombia international, who scored eight goals in his first full season at the club.

That would then aid their pursuit of playmaker Felix, for whom Atletico Madrid will demand a fee of around £50m.

Villa have spent more than £130m on new players already this summer but also recouped significant amounts.

Former record signing Moussa Diaby is on the brink of leaving for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad for a deal worth just under £51m.

The 25-year-old has arrived in the Middle East ahead of undergoing a medical, with Villa set to receive their second largest ever fee for a player, behind the £100m they banked for selling Jack Grealish to Manchester City three years ago.

Duran was signed from Chicago Fire in a deal worth £18m in January 2023 and boss Unai Emery has previously described the 20-year-old as having “limitless potential”.

But relations between head coach and player are thought to have been strained on occasions, with Duran complaining about a lack of playing time.

Villa gave Chelsea permission to speak with Duran earlier in the summer but a deal never materialised. It is the Hammers who remain keen and are now favourites to land the forward.

Atletico are keen to move Felix off their books but the Portugal international’s wages are a potential stumbling block for any suitors.