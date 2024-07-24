Cedric Kipre future set to be confirmed after end of West Brom contract
Defender Cedric Kipre is edging closer to signing for Ligue 1 outfit Stade de Reims following the end of his contract at West Brom.
By Jonny Drury
The central defender enjoyed a stellar season back at The Hawthorns after spending the previous campaign out on loan at Cardiff City.
Re-introduced to the side under Carlos Corberan, Kipre would become one of Albion's key players last season, playing 45 games across all competitions.