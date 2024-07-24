Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran opens up amid exit talks

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Hammers appear the most likely destination for the 20-year-old Colombia international striker, who says he wants “something concrete” to materialise.

Duran scored eight goals last season in his first full campaign in English football but endured an occasionally strained relationship with Villa boss Unai Emery, with the player thought to be frustrated at a lack of playing time.

Now, for the first time, he has publicly confirmed his desire to leave Villa, who are prepared to sell for a fee of around £40million.

Speaking to the Colombian press, Duran said: “I take it very calmly with the help of my agent and my dad, we are taking everything little by little.

“That my name is being mentioned by such big teams, it is very important for my career.

“I’m happy that there are these rumours and let’s hope that something concrete happens.”

Villa signed Duran for £18million from Chicago Fire in January 2023 and Emery has previously described the forward’s potential as “limitless”.

But there have been concerns about his attitude and the form of Ollie Watkins has seen him make just three Premier League starts.

Villa turned down a loan approach from West Ham for Duran in January due to the difficulty in signing a replacement.

Chelsea were then given permission to talk to the player earlier this summer but opted not to pursue a deal.

Duran’s agent Jonathan Herrara told the Spanish press West Ham were not frontrunners for his signature.

“There is a great interest on the part of West Ham, he has been talking to them and the club,” he said. “Let’s see what happens in the rest of the market.

“In the end there has been a lot of interest from several clubs in Europe for the player but we are trying to handle this in the best way for the clubs.

“There is still time left on the market and we are going to make the best decision.”