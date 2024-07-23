What they said: Runners and riders for England job

Football Association chiefs are looking for “an exceptional leader” who is “highly resilient and comfortable in a very high-profile role with intense public scrutiny” with “a track record of creating a high performing, positive team culture and environment”, and have invited applications by Friday, August 2.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, former Brighton and Chelsea counterpart Graham Potter, Tottenham’s Ange Postecoglou, ex-Liverpool supremo Jurgen Klopp and England Under-21s head coach Lee Carsley are among those to feature prominently in the bookmakers’ odds.

Here, we take a look at what some of the prospective contenders have said.

Eddie Howe

Speaking during Newcastle’s pre-season trip to Germany days after Southgate’s resignation, Howe indicated he was more than happy to remain at St James’ Park, but intriguingly, qualified that with a warning that “boundaries” had to be set following the arrivals of new sporting director Paul Mitchell and performance director James Bunce.

Howe told Sky Sports News: “My commitment to Newcastle is unwavering and it has been since I came to the football club. As long as I have certain things for me – as in I’m happy, I’m allowed to work in the way I need to work in order to get the best out of me and I feel supported – then that will never change.”

He added: “England is not important at all. It’s all about Newcastle United Football Club. I’m so proud to be the manager. I’ve loved every single second of managing the club since I’ve been here, I feel passionately about bringing success here long-term.”

Graham Potter

Potter was refusing to be drawn into the speculation surrounding his possibly candidacy as he received an honorary doctorate at Leeds Beckett University.

He told the BBC: “I don’t think today is the day to speak about that.

“I think Gareth has done a fantastic job. I don’t think there’s anybody in the country that is more respected in football than Gareth.

“He and his team led the country and led the team in a really, really good way and I have a huge respect for him.

“Today is the day to wish him a nice break, because he’s earned that, and I wish him well whatever he does in the next part of his career.”

Ange Postecoglou

Ex-Australia boss Postecoglou is another who distanced himself from the speculation linking his name to the vacancy during the aftermath of Southgate’s departure.

He told Sky Sports News: “I am at the start of pre-season and am the Tottenham manager, so I have got nothing else [on my mind] but trying to bring success to this football club.

“Until I do that, there is no point in me thinking about anything else.”