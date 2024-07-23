Aston Villa to open the WSL campaign against Chelsea

The match, which will be played on the weekend of September 21 and 22, will be new manager Sonia Bompastor’s first WSL game after the former Lyon boss took over from Emma Hayes this summer. Hayes left Chelsea after 12 years to become manager of the United States women’s national team.

Manchester City, who narrowly missed out on their first WSL title since 2016, will travel to Arsenal for their season opener.

Gareth Taylor’s side took the title race down to the final day of the campaign in May but lost out to the Blues on goal difference.

The match will see City’s new striker Vivianne Miedema face her former club after she swapped north London for Manchester following the expiry of her contract at Arsenal.

Marc Skinner’s FA Cup winners Manchester United will play West Ham.

Liverpool, who won four out of their final five games last term, will face Leicester, while Brighton welcome Everton.

Newly-promoted Crystal Palace make the trip to Tottenham in their first top-flight game.