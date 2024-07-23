Aston Villa ponder next move after completing latest deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Felix is among Unai Emery’s targets as the boss considers replacements for Moussa Diaby, who is on the brink of joining Al-Ittihad for a fee just over £50m.

But striking a deal is likely to be complicated by Felix’s significant salary. The 24-year-old, who joined Atletico from Benfica for £113m five years ago, spent last season on loan at Barcelona.

Villa’s window has already been hectic but the club’s business may be a long way from finished yet, with West Ham still keen on striker Jhon Duran.

Onana, who has signed a five-year deal, yesterday became the seventh arrival of the summer to date and Villa’s third in midfield, following the arrivals of Enzo Barrenechea from Juventus and Ross Barkley from Luton.

Left-back Ian Maatsen, who joined from Chelsea for £37.5m, reported to Bodymoor Heath for the first time on Monday.

Villa have also signed wingers Jaden Philogene and Lewis Dobbin from Hull and Everton respectively, while Samuel Iling-Junior has joined from Juventus.

Midfielder Douglas Luiz moved in the opposite direction to the Italian giants for £42.5m, while teenage winger Omari Kellyman joined Chelsea and Tim Iroegbunam was signed by Everton for combined fees of £28m.