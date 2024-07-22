West Brom winger Tom Fellows urged to 'mix it up' ahead of new season

The 20-year-old joined the club at under 10 level, graduating through the club's academy before being handed his first team bow in 2021.

He was sent out on loan to League Two Crawley Town in the 2022/23, before returning last summer and catching the eye of Carlos Corberan.

And after making a number of substitute appearances in the early part of last season - Fellows forced his way into the starting-up and lit The Hawthorns up as Albion charged towards the play-offs.

He scored five goals in 38 appearances across all competitions last season, putting in a string of sensational displays that led to a call-up for the England Under 20 squad.