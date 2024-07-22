Former West Brom and Aston Villa midfielder Gareth Barry comes out of retirement

The 43-year-old, who has the most Premier League appearances playing 653 times over a career spanning more than two decades, has signed for Hurstpierpoint.

The village team, who were founded in 1886, play in the Mid Sussex Football League and have secured the services of the former England midfielder.

The former Villa man joined Man City in 2009 for £12 million before moving to Everton and eventually ending up with the Baggies bringing down the curtain on a fabulous career.

Barry's last professional game was in the FA Cup as he was part of a West Brom side that lost 3-2 at home to Newcastle United in March 2020.

Barry joins the side thanks to his relationship with his former agent Michael Standing, who is now the coach of Hurstpierpoint.

On social media, his new side were absolutely delighted with their most recent arrival.

A statement on X said: "We are beyond delighted to announce that former England international and all-time Premier League record appearance holder Gareth Barry has signed for Hurstpierpoint Football Club.

"Gareth has a long-standing association with the village through his good friend, and our Coach, Michael Standing. So it seemed an obvious move to get him involved with the football club.

"His quality in training has been unreal, so we’re all very excited to see him pull on the shirt and grace the Fairfield turf later on this season."

Barry won 53 international caps for England and managed to score three goals.

Most of his Premier League appearances came during his time at Villa. He made 353 starts in claret and blue while coming off the bench 12 times.

He won the Premier League with Manchester City in the 2011-12 season, and he also won the FA Cup.