Aston Villa complete club record deal for Everton's Amadou Onana

The 22-year-old has agreed a five-year contract to continue a hectic transfer window for Unai Emery’s team.

Villa have now spent more than £130m on new signings but recouped a significant amount too with their former record signing, Moussa Diaby, close to completing a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad.

Emery will aim to recruit another attacker to replace Diaby and a move for Atletico Madrid playmaker Joao Felix is being considered, though striking a deal is complicated by the Portugal international’s considerable wages.

Onana, who joined Everton from Lille two summers ago, is Villa’s seventh signing of the summer and their third in midfield following the arrivals of Enzo Barrenechea from Juventus and Ross Barkley from Luton.

Left-back Ian Maatsen, who joined from Chelsea for £37.5m, reported to Bodymoor Heath for the first time on Monday. Villa have also signed wingers Jaden Philogene and Lewis Dobbin from Hull and Everton respectively, while Samuel Iling-Junior has joined from Juventus.

Midfielder Douglas Luiz moved in the opposite direction to the Italian giants for £42.5m, while teenage winger Omari Kellyman joined Chelsea and Tim Iroegbunam was signed by Everton.

Striker Jhon Duran could become another outgoing, with West Ham keen to sign the Colombia international.