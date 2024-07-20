Everton man on track for Aston Villa switch
Villa remain on course to complete the £50million record signing of Amadou Onana early next week.
By Matt Maher
The Belgium international midfielder is due to fly into Birmingham tomorrow to undergo a medical ahead of finalising his switch from Everton.
Onana will become Unai Emery’s seventh signing of what has already been a hectic summer window, after winger Jaden Philogene yesterday completed his return from Hull, for a fee of around £13m.