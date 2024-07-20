Shropshire Star
Everton man on track for Aston Villa switch

Villa remain on course to complete the £50million record signing of Amadou Onana early next week.

By Matt Maher
Published
Onana on track for move

The Belgium international midfielder is due to fly into Birmingham tomorrow to undergo a medical ahead of finalising his switch from Everton.

Onana will become Unai Emery’s seventh signing of what has already been a hectic summer window, after winger Jaden Philogene yesterday completed his return from Hull, for a fee of around £13m.

