Matt Maher: The silence over Argentina racism speaks volumes

On Monday, came the alleged racist abuse of Hwang Hee-chan during Wolves’ friendly with Como, followed by the Italian club’s barely believable “nothing to see here” response.

Then, on Tuesday, arrived that video from Argentina’s team bus streamed on social media by Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, which featured several players from the newly-crowned Copa America champions singing a song which questioned the heritage of France’s black and mixed-race players.

“Uninhibited racism,” was the swift response of Fernandez’s club-mate Wesley Fofana. Chelsea have opened disciplinary procedures against the Argentine while the French Football Federation have filed a complaint with Fifa.