Johnny Phillips: Southgate did well – but he could have done better

He leaves a united group of players behind who had a real pride and belief in their work at international level – something that has not always been the case when it comes to analysing England squads of the past.

Yet, despite the clear progress at tournament level there is also a sense that Southgate’s cautious style was a barrier to delivering even greater success.

It is not contradictory to hold both the former and latter view when it comes to examining an eventful period of international football.

It began with a reluctant Southgate taking temporary charge of the team following Sam Allardyce’s untimely departure. After the role was made permanent he quickly galvanised a young group of players and that togetherness characterised his squads at two World Cups and two European Championships.

Southgate deserved more than the empty beer cups aimed at him after England’s dour draw with Slovenia in Cologne.

But there is no escaping the evidence for that criticism even if the method of protest was undignified; this squad should have performed better despite reaching the final.

Such are the fine margins of football that Southgate was only one victory away from delivering a first trophy in 58 years, but it would surely have masked events on the pitch.