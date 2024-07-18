Who will lead the line for West Brom this season?
Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury sat down to discuss West Brom's strikers.
By Jonny Drury
Albion currently have three fit senior strikers in the squad in the form of Josh Maja, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Karlan Grant.
Daryl Dike remains on the treatment table after his latest big injury - and Lewis looks at who will be the main man and what Carlos Corberan may do in the transfer market.