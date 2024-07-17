West Brom refusing to budget on Okay Yokuslu asking price
Albion are standing firm on their asking price for Okay Yokuslu after Hull City’s vice-chairman confirmed their interest in the midfielder.
Plus
By Matt Maher
Published
Tan Kesler said the Tigers have contacted the Baggies over Yokuslu, though they are yet to firm up their approach as they consider other targets.
Yokuslu, who has one year remaining on his contract, is also being tracked by Trabzonspor though Albion are not in a position where they need to budge on their valuation, thought to be around £2million.