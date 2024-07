Ex-West Brom man among six in frame to be the new England boss

Here,we take a look at some of the contenders who could be on the FA’s shortlist.

Eddie Howe

The Newcastle boss, one of only three English managers in the Premier League next season, would be a popular choice. The media-savvy 46-year-old delivered Champions League football at St James’ Park for the first time in 20 years and twice guided Bournemouth to top-flight promotion with an attacking brand of football that England fans have been demanding.

Lee Carsley

Former Derby and Everton midfielder Carsley has enjoyed significant success as England Under-21s boss, guiding his side to European Championship glory last summer. Birmingham-born, he won 40 senior caps for Republic of Ireland and, at 50, has a wealth of coaching experience with Coventry, Sheffield United, Brentford, Manchester City, Birmingham and England Under-20s.

Graham Potter

Potter, 49, had been on a steep upward trajectory before being sacked by Chelsea after less than seven months in April 2023. Currently out of work, he previously performed miracles in Sweden with Ostersund and steered Brighton to their highest Premier League finish, with Pep Guardiola describing the Seagulls’ progressive football as “a joy to watch, a joy to analyse”.

Mauricio Pochettino

A leading contender. A Premier League and Champions League runner-up with Tottenham and a Ligue 1 winner with Paris St Germain. Pochettino has an impressive CV, especially in England after winning admirers as Southampton boss. The 52-year-old also has a proven track record of developing young talent, with Cole Palmer at Chelsea a case in point before the Argentinian departed Stamford Bridge in June.

Pep Guardiola

The fact Guardiola features high on the bookmakers’ list needs no justification. But does his fire still burn bright enough to consider the job? The 53-year-old Spaniard is arguably modern football’s most influential manager and would be the best bet to get the maximum out of England’s talent. But would he want to risk his reputation as one of the all-time greats?

Jurgen Klopp

The former Liverpool boss falls into the same bracket as Guardiola. If Klopp, 57, was interested in the role, his application would surely be hard to turn down. He does not want to manage another Premier League club but whether he would be interested in becoming England’s first German manager is another matter.