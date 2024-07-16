Promotion hero Larus Sigurdsson on making West Brom history and his career ending injury nightmare

After arriving from Stoke, the Icelandic international said: 'Don't worry about me, I'm never injured'.

It was true. The strong, commanding defender had rarely picked up an injury before arriving at the football club.

Fast forward five years and Sigurdsson was forced to retire, after the third of three serious knee injuries.

Those injuries would not define his time at Albion though, as he etched his name into Albion folklore with the 2002 promotion to the Premier League

But back to back injuries in his final years at the club saw him retire at the end of 2004.

"Gary Megson had sold me from Stoke when I wanted to leave, then six months later he arrives at West Brom and I do my cruciate ligament in his first game," Sigurdsson told the Express & Star's Baggies Broadcast podcast.