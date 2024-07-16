FA step in to assist Wolves after alleged racist abuse in Como friendly
The Football Association will help gather evidence from Wolves over alleged racist abuse directed at their player Hwang Hee-chan during a pre-season friendly against Italian side Como, the PA news agency understands.
The Premier League club are in dialogue with the FA over the incident which occurred during a match in Marbella on Monday. The matter is outside of the FA's jurisdiction, and it is understood any evidence gathered would be referred to the Italian football federation (FIGC).
Como issued a statement on Tuesday outlining their version of events, saying the incident had been "blown out of proportion" after speaking to "the defender in question to understand what was said".
UEFA has stated it cannot investigate because it was not a match in one of its competitions, but sources close to Wolves believe European football's governing body will still have to be involved in some capacity.