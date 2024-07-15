Is it time for Gareth Southgate to go? Our reporters have their say

Since taking over in 2016, he has led England to two finals, a semi-final and a quarter-final.

But many are speculating as to whether his time as England manager should now come to an end.

Our reporters have their say and give their verdict on whether Southgate should remain as England manager, or go.

Liam Keen - Go

Gareth Southgate is the greatest England manager since Sir Alf Ramsey and sits second in the all-time list.

In my opinion, that cannot be debated. He has brought England more success than every other manager combined, Ramsey aside.

Southgate’s work at uniting world-class players from different clubs and creating a culture that breeds success has been remarkable, but his own tactical shortcomings have also held England back.

He was fortunate to get through a terrible evening against Slovakia with a Jude Bellingham wonder-goal.

Then, with one more final and a chance at immortality, England were far too negative against Spain.

They failed to build on a superb Cole Palmer equaliser and instead sat back. In the end, we got what we deserved, helped by some atrocious defending for both goals.

For all of the good Southgate has done, England were disjointed all tournament. Shoehorning Bellingham and Phil Foden into the starting XI in a confused system meant we did not get the best out of our incredible talent.

The manager has also endured plenty of abuse throughout the tournament and he looks tired.

Overall he has done an excellent job, but I fear he will be remembered for two failed finals and I would be surprised if he had the energy to go again.

Matt Maher - Go

Having overseen a period of near unprecedented success, Gareth Southgate will quite rightly get to decide his own fate.

The 53-year-old’s contract as England manager expires in December. Over the next few days and weeks, senior figures at the Football Association will try and convince Southgate to stay on for another major tournament cycle, as they have done so successfully in the past. It will likely prove a far tougher task this time around.

Eight years is an awfully long time to spend in any managerial job, not least the biggest in English football, where every decision is second guessed and scrutinised by tens of millions.

Even before a ball had been kicked at Euro 2024, there was a sense Southgate’s reign might be coming to a natural end.

It has been some journey. Few have ever handled the pressure and the spotlight better, yet never has Southgate looked so strained in the post as these past few weeks.

England might have reached the final, their second in three years. But was a tournament spent mostly on the brink, with little of the steadiness which has typified so much of Southgate’s tenure.

Back in 2016, England merely winning a knockout game would have been deemed a success. Such has been Southgate’s success, anything less than the Three Lions lifting the trophy at World Cup in 2026 will likely be considered a failure.

Ultimately, he must decide whether he still has the fire to continue under those conditions.

Nick Elwell - Go

A painful end to what has been a painful watch from an England point of view.

And in all probability a painful end to the Gareth Southgate era.

And while I feel it is time for a change, it’s a shame that he’s not going out in a blaze of glory or even as an unlucky loser.