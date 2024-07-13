West Brom shareholders hold 'productive' forum with club chiefs
Representatives of Shareholders 4 Albion met with club chiefs for a summer forum on Thursday night.
Around 60 members of the club’s minority shareholders, who make up 12.2 per cent of the club not owned by Shilen Patel’s Bilkul Football WBA met with managing director Mark Miles and director of communications Ian Skidmore.
The meeting featured a question and answer session about a range of issues as a first formal meeting between S4A members and club reps since Patel’s takeover in February.