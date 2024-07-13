Aston Villa set to sign Everton star in record deal

The 22-year-old Belgium international has agreed terms on a long-term contract with the clubs close to finalising an agreement which will see him move to the Midlands.

Depending on the structure of the deal, Onana could become the most expensive signing in Villa’s history, eclipsing Moussa Diaby who joined last summer from Bayer Leverkusen for an initial £43m.

Onana, who made his Everton debut in a 2-1 defeat at Villa Park after joining for £30m from Lille two years ago, has gone on to make 77 appearances in all competitions and become a key player for the Toffees.

Unai Emery hopes he will add steel to a Villa midfield which has seen Douglas Luiz leave in a £42m deal to Juventus. Boubacar Kamara, meanwhile, is not expected back from a serious knee injury until several months into the season.

Onana will become the club’s third midfield signing of the summer after Enzo Barrenechea and Ross Barkley and seventh overall. Winger Lewis Dobbin also joined from Everton for a £9m fee last month.

With winger Jaden Philogene set to complete his return from Hull for £13.5m early next week, the Onana deal will take Villa’s spending for the summer window so far close to the £140m mark.