Callum Chambers close to Aston Villa departure

The clubs are in talks over a deal which would see the centre-back depart for what is expected to be a nominal fee.

Chambers previously turned down offers to leave Villa both last summer and in January despite being told by Unai Emery he would see only limited game time.

The 29-year-old, who joined Villa from Arsenal in January 2022, made just eight appearances in all competitions last term and is now poised for an exit.

Villa are still hoping to re-sign winger Jaden Philogene from Hull City after triggering a clause which allowed them to match any bid submitted for the 22-year-old from a Premier League club.

Ipswich offered £18m for Philogene earlier this week.

Young Villa midfielder Tommi O’Reilly has joined Shrewsbury on a season-long loan.