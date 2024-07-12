A super summer start for West Brom both on and off the field

In recent summers it has usually followed a very similar trend under the previous ownership.

The pattern tends to be a little bit of business early on, not a great deal in the middle and then a scramble at the end of the window to bulk out the squad.

This year it has been far from that - with the good news coming not just in terms of players and contracts, but off the field too.

Here is a look at Albion's fine start to the summer and pre-season:

Off the field

The last few months of last season brought with it success on the field as Albion reached the play-offs.

But it also went hand in hand with stability and a positivity off the field and in the boardroom, something that had been alien to Albion fans for a long time.

Shilen Patel's takeover lifted the club and his actions since have continued to increase the positivity around The Hawthorns.

That has continued into the summer and pre-season, with the news of new directors being appointed to Bilkul Football WBA, as well as Patel's £1m investment in the training ground.