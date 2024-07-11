Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins reveals friend predictions prior to special England winner

The Villa striker, who came into the Euros on the back of netting 28 goals in all competitions has had to bide his time and be patient in the last few weeks.

And prior to Wednesday's semi-final, he had made just one substitute appearance in the previous five games.

However, he was presented with his chance to shine as he replaced Harry Kane in the 81st minute against Holland, and he grabbed it with both hands.

His 90th minute winner sparked jubilant scenes in Dortmund and handed England their first ever semi-final victory on foreign soil.

And despite the frustrations regarding a lack of game time - Watkins revealed there have been others who predicted he would make a big impact on the competition.

"I'm lost for words. When you score the emotion comes through your body, but this is a different feeling," explained the Villa striker.

"It was like slow motion running to celebrate with the boys. I didn't want to get off the pitch at the end, I wanted to soak it all in, because this doesn't happen very often.

"I've had to work hard to get to this point, not just this season, it has been accumulative.

"I have worked hard so I am going to enjoy every moment.

"I have been frustrated, I don't like being on the bench.

"I have had the best season of my career and I've had messages from friends saying, be patient, you will get your opportunity and you will have a big part to play in the tournament.

"The amount of messages I had saying I will come on and score was ridiculous.

"They put it out into the universe and hopefully they can do the same for the final...or even give me the lottery numbers!"

Check out 20 images of Watkins' superb late winner and the jubilant celebrations

