West Brom confirm Grady Diangana blow and rough return date

Albion have confirmed the winger is expected to return to training in time for the new Championship campaign, however, which kickstarts in almost exactly a month.

Diangana's projected absence was described as "a period of a number of weeks" by the club.

His setback comes as a blow to head coach Carlos Corberan and his squad ahead of next month's kick off.

While the DR Congo international could be back around the squad ahead of the opener at Queens Park Rangers, he looks set to miss all six of Albion's warm-up fixtures as well as important fitness sessions in the lead up to the season, not least next week's training camp at St George's Park.

Diangana made 38 appearances for Albion last season as Corberan's men made the play-offs. It was also his best return of goals and assists since the promotion-winning loan from West Ham in 2019/20, before his move was made permanent.

While naturally a winger, most of Diangana's work last season came as an attacking midfielder in the No.10 role. He flourished in the position after Corberan more often than not opted for the former West Ham youngster in a central role over John Swift.