Matt Maher: Jude Bellingham shows his human side in Euro celebration
Shortly after Jude Bellingham had produced the extraordinary to get England out of jail, came welcome confirmation he is human after all.
By Matt Maher
We are not talking here about the gesture which will almost certainly see the Stourbridge-born star handed a fine by Uefa, even though the moment certainly did contrast sharply with the perfectly-polished public image cultivated during the early years of his career.
No, of far greater interest were Bellingham’s comments following England’s 2-1 over Slovakia, in which he expressed pleasure at throwing a “little bit back” at his critics, courtesy of that tournament-saving overhead kick.
Gareth Southgate, you suspect, will have groaned inside when he heard those words.