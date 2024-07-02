Shropshire Star
Close

West Brom veteran ready to help next generation

Defender Kyle Bartley is ready to help inspire the next wave of Albion players having agreed a deal to extend his time at the club.

Plus
By Lewis Cox
Published
Kyle Bartley of West Bromwich Albion and Alex Mowatt of West Bromwich Albion applaud (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The powerful and experienced centre-half yesterday put pen to paper on a new contract that sees him enter a seventh season at The Hawthorns.

And his new one-year deal, on reduced terms as a previous big earner in Albion’s squad, could be extended by another 12 months if Bartley triggers appearance-related clauses. The defender turned 33 and clocked up a 200th appearance in blue and white stripes in the play-offs in May.

Bartley believes Albion can improve on last season’s run to the play-offs next time around under Carlos Corberan after what the head coach described as a “summer of change” – in which Bartley has remained a key constant.

“I’m really happy to have signed a new deal at a place I know so well and have so many strong relationships and good memories,” said the defender, who arrived from Swansea following relegation in 2018.

Similar stories
Most popular