West Brom veteran ready to help next generation

The powerful and experienced centre-half yesterday put pen to paper on a new contract that sees him enter a seventh season at The Hawthorns.

And his new one-year deal, on reduced terms as a previous big earner in Albion’s squad, could be extended by another 12 months if Bartley triggers appearance-related clauses. The defender turned 33 and clocked up a 200th appearance in blue and white stripes in the play-offs in May.

Bartley believes Albion can improve on last season’s run to the play-offs next time around under Carlos Corberan after what the head coach described as a “summer of change” – in which Bartley has remained a key constant.

“I’m really happy to have signed a new deal at a place I know so well and have so many strong relationships and good memories,” said the defender, who arrived from Swansea following relegation in 2018.