England need to take inspiration from Italia 90

With each passing minute of football, England’s approach appears more predictable and one-dimensional, to the point where it is harder to work out where hope is evaporating quickest – on the pitch or in the stands?

Watching Tuesday’s drab draw with Slovenia at an event in London with former England players Alan Smith and Steve Bull, the game almost felt like a sideshow to an enjoyable night out. Don’t worry about the football, folks, the drinks are flowing and it’s nice to sit down and have a chat.

More than 30 years ago, the two former strikers were in direct competition for a place at the World Cup in Italy. It was Bully who got the nod over the Arsenal man, with Bobby Robson opting for the wildcard element, hoping that England’s opponents would have little idea how to deal with a player relatively unknown overseas.

There are parallels on the pitch at Euro 2024 with what went on at Italia 90.

There, Robson’s side were involved in a turgid opening match against Republic of Ireland before changing to a sweeper system for another, far more inspiring, draw against Netherlands.

That adaptability stood the side in good stead for the remainder of the tournament.

Before the match against Slovenia kicked off on Tuesday, Bully suggested Southgate should switch to a 3-5-2 formation, giving Harry Kane a partner in attack.

Based on the evidence that followed, it was hard to disagree.

But such advice is unlikely to be heeded, unless Southgate follows the same path as Robson and goes for that fundamental shift on Sunday.

There have been no indications yet that he is prepared to throw-out his strategy and try something new, but supporters are desperate for a performance that merits a squad of such relative strength.

Whatever happens next, England must find some inspiration from somewhere.