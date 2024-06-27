West Brom confirm Mali midfielder Ousmane Diakite as first summer signing

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 23-year-old makes the move from Austrian top flight outfit TSV Hartberg, who finished an impressive fifth in the Austrian Bundesliga last term.

Diakite is a former Red Bull Salzburg midfielder having moved to Austria from his homeland in 2018. After a series of loan spells he made a permanent move to Hartberg in 2023.

He made 31 appearances last term, scored two goals and was also sent off twice. He was out of contract this summer having helped his club secure European qualification to the Europa Conference League with a fifth-placed finish, after previous Bundesliga positions of 10th and 11th.

He has penned a two-year contract with a year's option at The Hawthorns. The move is subject to international clearance.

The Malian is Carlos Corberan's first new recruit of the summer and is set to be followed in at The Hawthorns by Norwegian defender Torbjorn Heggem.

Diakite stands at 6ft 2ins and is an athletic midfielder. He won the under-20s Africa Cup of Nations with Mali.

Corberan said: “Ousmane is a young, talented midfielder with the potential to continue his growth as a player in England. His personality on the ball will help us transition from defence to attack.

“He has experience abroad in Austria’s top league and has good physical attributes which will help him to adapt to the high demands of the Championship.”

Diakite has eight caps for Mali's under-20s and at the 2019 under-20s African Cup of Nations he helped his nation claim the title for the first time.

The combative and athletic midfielder admits it was also an ambition of his to play football in England.

“I am delighted to be joining such a massive club,” said the Baggies' first recruit of the summer. “It's always been an ambition of mine to play in England and I just can't wait to get started.

“I'm determined to succeed here, and I will do everything I can to improve every single day.”

Diakite is the third Malian to play for Albion after former Wolves winger Bakary Sako and defender Sekou Berthe, who made four appearances for the club between 2003 and 2005.