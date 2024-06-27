Ex-England striker urges Gareth Southgate to give young stars a chance

While England may have secured qualification for the last 16 as winners of Group C, the underwhelming goalless draw against Slovenia in Cologne on Tuesday night left more questions over the direction of Gareth Southgate’s squad.

The introduction of Manchester United midfielder Mainoo at the start of the second half did at least spark some forward momentum, which was further improved when Chelsea forward Palmer was sent on – with Newcastle winger Gordon also coming on in the closing minutes. Defoe – who scored 20 goals in 57 international appearances, playing at both the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and at Euro 2012 – feels Southgate could well look to utilise all three again when England return to action in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday against one of the best third-placed teams.

“People have spoken about a lack of movement, that the team is not dynamic enough, but I think there has to be an identity,” Defoe said.

“We are too good of a team, if you look at the players that we have – especially in the forward areas.

“Of course, if you spoke to the players, they know they take responsibility, they know it should be a lot better. Yes we have qualified, but it was more of a performance more than anything else everyone was looking for, a reaction.”