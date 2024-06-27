Aston Villa reject bid from Tottenham for midfield star

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The London club are understood to have made their approach last week and were prepared to pay £20m and include attacking midfielder Giovani Lo Celso in the deal.

But it was swiftly rebuffed by Villa, who have no interest in letting Ramsey depart this summer.

The 23-year-old academy product has been working his way back to fitness following an injury-ravaged 2022-23 and is still viewed by Unai Emery as a key part of his squad.

Villa have no need to sell any more players this summer, having alleviated their profit and sustainability (PSR) concerns with the impending sale of Douglas Luiz to Juventus for £42m.

Teenage forward Omari Kellyman is poised to join Chelsea for £19m, while midfielder Tim Iroegbunam has moved to Everton for £9m.

Villa are due to complete the £37.5m signing of left-back Ian Maatsen from Chelsea in the next few days, along with the captures of Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Illing-Junior from Juventus for a combined fee of around £21m.

Ross Barkley is also close to joining from Luton Town for around £5m.

Villa are on the brink of sealing a £37.5million swoop for Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen.

The 22-year-old is poised to pen a six-year deal at Villa Park as a big-money arrival for boss Unai Emery.

The Netherlands international, who is currently in Germany at the European Championship, spent the second half of last season on loan at Dortmund and helped the Germans reach the Champions League final.

He has previously had productive loans at Burnley, winning Premier League promotion, as well as Coventry in the Championship and Charlton in League One.

Maatsen’s addition would be Villa’s second confirmed incoming this summer after Everton attacker Lewis Dobbin, 21, arrived for a fee of around £10m.

As Emery’s squad stands, the Dutchman will compete with Alex Moreno and Lucas Digne for a left-back role.