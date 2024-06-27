Aston Villa fans aching for silverware to add to Unai Emery success

Hundreds of Villa fans voted in our end-of-season survey after the club’s best top flight finish since 1996.

Last season’s fourth-place finish under Emery, sealing a Champions League place, was their first qualification for Europe’s premier club competition since they entered the competition as champions of Europe in 1982-83.

Now, though, our survey revealed a big majority want silverware – something that has been missing since Villa last won a major trophy by lifting the League Cup, under Brian Little, in 1996.

Now, asked what is more important, league position or a trophy, some 72 per cent said they wanted a trophy compared to 28 per cent believing league position was more important. A majority also believed Villa were destined to make Europe again after their run to the semi-finals of the Uefa Conference League last term.