Juventus man set for Aston Villa medical

The 23-year-old and winger Samuel Iling-Junior are joining from Juventus for a combined fee of around £21million, with both expected to sign five-year deals at Villa Park.

Douglas Luiz will head in the other direction to Serie A for a fee of £42m which will go most of the way to ensuring Villa comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

The midfielder, currently with Brazil at the Copa America, will undergo his Juventus medical in the United States later this week ahead of completing his move to Italy.

Villa also expect to finalise the £37.5m signing of Ian Maatsen from Chelsea and the £19m sale of Omari Kellyman to the west London club by the end of the weekend.