Former West Brom captain Derek McInnes reveals an Albion reunion almost became reality

Numerous second placed finishes in the Scottish Premiership behind giants Celtic, have come alongside league titles and a Scottish League Cup.

Now, after leading Kilmarnock to fourth in the top flight, the former Albion skipper is preparing for Killie's Europa League qualifier against Cercle Brugge in July.

However, McInnes' career in the dugout could have taken a very different path.

As a relatively young manager at St Johnstone, McInnes won the Scottish First Division and following that early success almost ended up back at Albion.

McInnes, who played 100 times for West Brom, revealed on the first summer guest episode of the Baggies Broadcast, that he came very close to a return to The Hawthorns.

And a move back to the Baggies is something he has been keen on doing a number of times in the past.