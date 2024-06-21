Leicester appointment offers brief West Brom respite but not the end of Carlos Corberan fear

It is not full celebration, yet, at retaining the services of head coach Carlos Corberan.

The Spaniard has been strongly linked away from the Baggies this summer, understandably so after some fine work in 18 months in the Black Country, and the continuous reports have placed the Albion faithful on edge.

It doesn’t appear, however, that reports mentioning Corberan in line with vacant jobs are quite yet finished. Leicester looked the firmest admirers and to have the biggest pull. Graham Potter, Cooper and Corberan were linked the strongest though it looked like the Foxes, with their financial concerns in mind despite promotion, would not fancy paying Corberan’s release clause to get him from The Hawthorns, which is believed to be in the region of £3million-£4million.